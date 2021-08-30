18th LRS IPE equips Kadena

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class David Torres Torres, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment journeyman, prepares canteens for storage at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 30, 2021. IPE has approximately 100,000 assets stored for Team Kadena to ensure they are equipped for anything. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Demond Mcghee)

