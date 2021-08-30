Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th LRS IPE equips Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Demond Mcghee 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eric Darling, left, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment supervisor, and Airman 1st Class Keelan Mathews, right, 18th LRS IPE apprentice, record the serial number of an issued weapon at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 30, 2021. IPE issues weaponry to personnel if they are deploying or if the base comes under attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Demond Mcghee)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th LRS IPE equips Kadena [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

