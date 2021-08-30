18th LRS IPE equips Kadena

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eric Darling, left, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment supervisor, and Airman 1st Class Keelan Mathews, right, 18th LRS IPE apprentice, record the serial number of an issued weapon at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 30, 2021. IPE issues weaponry to personnel if they are deploying or if the base comes under attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Demond Mcghee)

