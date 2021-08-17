Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineers tackle Army Combat Fitness Test in Alaska [Image 4 of 4]

    Engineers tackle Army Combat Fitness Test in Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    Col. Damon Delarosa (right), commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District, and Capt. Justin Dermond (left), project engineer, race to the finish line of the two-mile run during the Army Combat Fitness Test on Aug. 17 at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson. The event measured aerobic endurance and was the last of six evaluations for the Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo, Rachel Napolitan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 19:43
    Photo ID: 6813618
    VIRIN: 210817-A-QR280-1147
    Resolution: 2655x1772
    Size: 918.87 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineers tackle Army Combat Fitness Test in Alaska [Image 4 of 4], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    engineers
    Alaska
    USACE
    fitness
    ACFT 3.0

