Engineers tackle Army Combat Fitness Test in Alaska

Col. Damon Delarosa (right), commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District, and Capt. Justin Dermond (left), project engineer, race to the finish line of the two-mile run during the Army Combat Fitness Test on Aug. 17 at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson. The event measured aerobic endurance and was the last of six evaluations for the Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo, Rachel Napolitan)

Date Taken: 08.17.2021 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US