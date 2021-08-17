Maj. Virginia Brickner, deputy commander for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District, pulls a 90-pound sled during the sprint-drag-carry portion of the Army Combat Fitness Test on Aug. 17 at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson. She appreciates this event because she feels a sense of accomplishment when crossing the finish line. (U.S. Army photo, Rachel Napolitan)
Engineers tackle Army Combat Fitness Test in Alaska
