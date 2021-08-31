Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing provide humanitarian aid to Haiti [Image 1 of 2]

    JEREMIE, HAITI

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Yuritzy Gomez 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Chad Burpee delivers cases of food from an MV-22B Osprey in support of Joint Task Force-Haiti for a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mission in Jeremie, Haiti, Aug. 31, 2021. Burpee is a crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 266, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Yuritzy Gomez)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 20:12
    Photo ID: 6813585
    VIRIN: 210901-M-EC414-347
    Resolution: 3628x2419
    Size: 4.53 MB
    Location: JEREMIE, HT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing provide humanitarian aid to Haiti [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Yuritzy Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Humanitarian Mission
    JTF-Haiti
    VMM-266
    2ndMAWHaiti2021

