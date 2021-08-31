U.S. Navy Petty Officer Third Class Andrew loads cases of food into an MV-22B Osprey in support of Joint Task Force-Haiti for a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mission in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 31, 2021. O’Brien is a corpsman with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 266, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Yuritzy Gomez)

Date Taken: 08.31.2021
Location: PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT
Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing provide humanitarian aid to Haiti, by Cpl Yuritzy Gomez