Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From the Outback to the Last Frontier: USAF and RAAF participate in RF-A 21-3 [Image 5 of 5]

    From the Outback to the Last Frontier: USAF and RAAF participate in RF-A 21-3

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Beaux Hebert 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Pilots, security forces, aircraft maintainers and logistics personnel from the Royal Australian Air Force (left) and the U.S. Air Force (right) pose in front of an F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 27, 2021. This iteration of the exercise focused on the interoperability of allied fifth-generation assets, such as the F-35A Lightning II, as well as cyber and intelligence warfare capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Beaux Hebert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 19:17
    Photo ID: 6813584
    VIRIN: 210827-F-RQ072-1005
    Resolution: 4869x2789
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From the Outback to the Last Frontier: USAF and RAAF participate in RF-A 21-3 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Beaux Hebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From the Outback to the Last Frontier: USAF and RAAF participate in RF-A 21-3
    From the Outback to the Last Frontier: USAF and RAAF participate in RF-A 21-3
    From the Outback to the Last Frontier: USAF and RAAF participate in RF-A 21-3
    From the Outback to the Last Frontier: USAF and RAAF participate in RF-A 21-3
    From the Outback to the Last Frontier: USAF and RAAF participate in RF-A 21-3

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From the Outback to the Last Frontier: USAF and RAAF participate in RF-A 21-3

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    international partners
    Royal Australian Air Force
    fifth generation
    RedFlagAlaska21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT