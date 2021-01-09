Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 3 mariners stranded on sailboat in Chincoteague Harbor during severe weather [Image 1 of 3]

    Coast Guard rescues 3 mariners stranded on sailboat in Chincoteague Harbor during severe weather

    CHINCOTEAGUE, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    A rescue swimmer from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City rappels down to rescue three mariners stranded in Chincoteague Harbor, Virginia, Sept. 1, 2021. The boat ran aground during severe weather in the area. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Ross Comstock/Released)

    Coast Guard rescues 3 mariners stranded on sailboat in Chincoteague Harbor during severe weather
    SAR
    rescue
    MH-60
    sailboat
    aground
    ASEC

