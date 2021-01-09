Coast Guard rescues 3 mariners stranded on sailboat in Chincoteague Harbor during severe weather

A rescue swimmer from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City rappels down to rescue three mariners stranded in Chincoteague Harbor, Virginia, Sept. 1, 2021. The boat ran aground during severe weather in the area. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Ross Comstock/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 18:24
|Photo ID:
|6813499
|VIRIN:
|210901-G-G0105-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|CHINCOTEAGUE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
