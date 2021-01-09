A sailing vessel lies grounded in Chincoteague Inlet, Virginia, Sept. 1, 2021. The vessel ran aground due to severe weather in the area, with three people aboard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Ross Comstock/released)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 18:24
|Photo ID:
|6813501
|VIRIN:
|210901-G-G0105-1003
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|CHINCOTEAGUE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 mariners stranded on sailboat in Chincoteague Harbor during severe weather [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT