TSgt. Frank Padeway, 51st Force Support Squadron, transported pets to local animal shelter Homeward Bound Osan after a Patriot Express mission carrying 58 passengers and seven pets diverted to Osan Air Base on Aug. 18, 2021. The shelter fed and cared for the pets while the passengers were on the ground.

"Team Osan" comes together to support diverted Patriot Express passengers