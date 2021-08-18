Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Amelia Dickson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Passenger service agents from the 731st Air Mobility Squadron processed an extra 58 passengers on Aug. 18 when a Patriot Express mission diverted to Osan Air Base on Aug. 18, 2021.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 17:44
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Team Osan" comes together to support diverted Patriot Express passengers [Image 2 of 2], by Amelia Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Osan Air Base

    TAGS

    731st Air Mobility Squadron
    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing
    731 AMS
    515 AMOW

