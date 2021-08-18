Passenger service agents from the 731st Air Mobility Squadron processed an extra 58 passengers on Aug. 18 when a Patriot Express mission diverted to Osan Air Base on Aug. 18, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 17:44
|Photo ID:
|6813427
|VIRIN:
|210818-D-VX160-011
|Resolution:
|614x458
|Size:
|84.57 KB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, "Team Osan" comes together to support diverted Patriot Express passengers [Image 2 of 2], by Amelia Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
