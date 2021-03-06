Mother Nature can be comforting - Detroit Dam

Detroit Dam, east of Salem, Ore. impounds water from the North Santiam River. Its large storage reservoir allows downstream users to have a consistent amount of water year-round but especially during long, hot summers and droughts. According to public scoping comments from city of Salem officials during a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Draft Environmental Impact Statement (page 246) for downstream fish passage at Detroit Dam, the city’s intake for drinking water needs 750 cubic feet per second to operate (as of August 9, the combined tributaries of the North Santiam and Little North Santiam rivers were providing 413 cubic feet per second of water). (U.S. Army photo by Todd Manny)

