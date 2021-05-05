Mother Nature can be comforting - Lookout Point

Lookout Point Dam's reservoir is currently 34% full, as of August 12 (photo from May 5 when the reservoir was 52% full). The Willamette Valley Project struggled to refill its system-wide reservoirs prior to the summer conservation season; however, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ adaptive management strategy, in close coordination with other federal partners, allowed for it to release minimum flows earlier in the season. This has helped with salmon migration, water supply and other downstream uses, which may not have been an option without reservoirs. (U.S. Army photo by Tom Conning)

