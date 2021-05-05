Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mother Nature can be comforting - Lookout Point [Image 1 of 2]

    Mother Nature can be comforting - Lookout Point

    LOWELL, OR, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Tom Conning 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District

    Lookout Point Dam's reservoir is currently 34% full, as of August 12 (photo from May 5 when the reservoir was 52% full). The Willamette Valley Project struggled to refill its system-wide reservoirs prior to the summer conservation season; however, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ adaptive management strategy, in close coordination with other federal partners, allowed for it to release minimum flows earlier in the season. This has helped with salmon migration, water supply and other downstream uses, which may not have been an option without reservoirs. (U.S. Army photo by Tom Conning)

    drought
    water levels
    Lowell
    Reservoirs
    Willamette River
    Lookout Point

