Students in the “Earth and Environmental Science” GEMS program class face off in a solar car race at Hood College featuring cars they built during class. (Photo Credit: Taylor O’Guinn, USAMRDC GEMS Program Coordinator)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 16:23
|Photo ID:
|6813352
|VIRIN:
|210730-O-QO895-768
|Resolution:
|3023x2514
|Size:
|911.78 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Another Year, Another Victory for USAMRDC’s GEMS Program [Image 2 of 2], by RAMIN KHALILI, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT