    Another Year, Another Victory for USAMRDC’s GEMS Program [Image 2 of 2]

    Another Year, Another Victory for USAMRDC’s GEMS Program

    UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Photo by RAMIN KHALILI 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Students in the “Earth and Environmental Science” GEMS program class face off in a solar car race at Hood College featuring cars they built during class. (Photo Credit: Taylor O’Guinn, USAMRDC GEMS Program Coordinator)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 16:23
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Another Year, Another Victory for USAMRDC’s GEMS Program [Image 2 of 2], by RAMIN KHALILI, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFC
    GEMS
    AEOP
    USAMRDC

