    Another Year, Another Victory for USAMRDC’s GEMS Program [Image 1 of 2]

    Another Year, Another Victory for USAMRDC’s GEMS Program

    UNITED STATES

    08.03.2021

    Photo by RAMIN KHALILI 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Students attending the “Robotics” GEMS program class at Hood College participate in an engineering exercise while a near-peer mentor (right) takes notes. (Photo Credit: Taylor O'Guinn, USAMRDC GEMS Program Coordinator)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 16:23
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Another Year, Another Victory for USAMRDC’s GEMS Program [Image 2 of 2], by RAMIN KHALILI, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Another Year, Another Victory for USAMRDC’s GEMS Program

    AFC
    GEMS
    AEOP
    USAMRDC

