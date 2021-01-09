A group of Basic Leader Course Instructors discuss the definition and purpose of Coaching before presenting an agreed upon result to the class.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 16:17
|Photo ID:
|6813313
|VIRIN:
|210901-A-JN543-152
|Resolution:
|2048x1366
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, NCOLCoE's Master Leader Course Chief gives a class on Coaching to the Academy's Instructors. [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NCOLCoE's Master Leader Course Chief gives a class on Coaching to the Academy's Instructors.
LEAVE A COMMENT