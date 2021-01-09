The Center for the Army Profession and Leadership (CAPL) developed an effort for Army Soldiers that allows them to access assessments about their skills, capabilities and tendencies as Leaders. This effort, and its main self-development tool, is accessible to all Leaders in the Army. As an Educational Academy for Noncommissioned Officers, it is important that the Instructors here fully understand the self-development tool’s use and benefits.



Sgt. Maj. Rhonda Byrd visited the Academy to discuss proper coaching and the effectiveness of the self-development tool. The Academies across the Army will be expected to introduce the self-development tool to the Enlisted Force. Each Leader will then have the tools necessary to assess and develop their careers as they see fit. This effort will also improve the current use of the Individual Development Plan (IDP).



This Self-Development Tool will be vastly different from development tools used in the past. Many Soldiers joining the Force now are truly goal-oriented. Many Leaders have sought out guidance on how to properly coach those Soldiers towards their desired goals. Today, Sgt. Maj. Byrd provided the Academy’s Instructors a course on how to coach these Soldiers and eventually get them closer to their professional goals.



For more information on Project Athena or The Self-Development Tool, visit https://capl.army.mil/athena

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2021 Date Posted: 09.01.2021 16:17 Story ID: 404370 Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCOLCoE's Master Leader Course Chief gives a class on Coaching to the Academy's Instructors., by SGT Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.