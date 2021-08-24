Afghanistan evacuation efforts at Ali Al Salem Air Base

Afghanistan evacuees arrive on a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, August 24, 2021. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the evacuation of American citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Daryn Murphy)

