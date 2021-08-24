Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Afghanistan evacuation efforts at Ali Al Salem Air Base [Image 3 of 4]

    Afghanistan evacuation efforts at Ali Al Salem Air Base

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    08.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    Afghanistan evacuees arrive for processing at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, August 24, 2021. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the evacuation of American citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Daryn Murphy)

