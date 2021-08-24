Jonathan Stevens, registered nurse, was presented the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Aug. 24, 2021. The DAISY Award is a nationwide program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by nurses every day. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)
Dedication rewarded: BAMC neonatal nurse goes above and beyond for his patients
