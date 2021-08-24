Dedication rewarded: BAMC neonatal nurse goes above and beyond for his patients

Jonathan Stevens, registered nurse, was presented the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Aug. 24, 2021. The DAISY Award is a nationwide program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by nurses every day. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

