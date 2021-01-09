Air Force Maj. Daniel “Frenchy” Bourgeois holds Westley and Elisa Bourgeois holds Finnley in a recent family photo. Both children were born at Brooke Army Medical Center and received care from Jonathan Stevens, neonatal intensive care unit clinical nurse. (Courtesy Photo)
Dedication rewarded: BAMC neonatal nurse goes above and beyond for his patients
