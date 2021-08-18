Mary Ann Wicks, G1 (Human Resources), U.S. Army Sustainment Command, uses the Tanita body composition machine to provide a real-time snapshot of her physical health. The body analysis information includes: weight, body fat, body water, muscle mass, bone mass, basal metabolic rate, visceral fat, body mass index, and daily calorie intake. (Photo courtesy of Linda Ottman, G1, ASC)
Name change underscores ASC’s commitment to workforce readiness
