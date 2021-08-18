Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Name change underscores ASC’s commitment to workforce readiness [Image 3 of 3]

    Name change underscores ASC’s commitment to workforce readiness

    IL, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Greg Wilson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Mary Ann Wicks, G1 (Human Resources), U.S. Army Sustainment Command, uses the Tanita body composition machine to provide a real-time snapshot of her physical health. The body analysis information includes: weight, body fat, body water, muscle mass, bone mass, basal metabolic rate, visceral fat, body mass index, and daily calorie intake. (Photo courtesy of Linda Ottman, G1, ASC)

