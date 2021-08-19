Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Name change underscores ASC’s commitment to workforce readiness [Image 2 of 3]

    Name change underscores ASC’s commitment to workforce readiness

    IL, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Greg Wilson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Choose 2 Lose participants weigh-in on week two of the current 12-week challenge. Facilitating the weigh-in is Nick Osterhaus, G1 (Human Resources). Weekly accountability and encouragement is the key to success. (Photo courtesy of Linda Ottman, G1, ASC)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 11:31
    Photo ID: 6812850
    VIRIN: 210819-A-WQ150-010
    Resolution: 2376x2376
    Size: 969.88 KB
    Location: IL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Name change underscores ASC’s commitment to workforce readiness [Image 3 of 3], by Greg Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RIA
    Wellness
    ASC

