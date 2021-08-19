Choose 2 Lose participants weigh-in on week two of the current 12-week challenge. Facilitating the weigh-in is Nick Osterhaus, G1 (Human Resources). Weekly accountability and encouragement is the key to success. (Photo courtesy of Linda Ottman, G1, ASC)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 11:31
|Photo ID:
|6812850
|VIRIN:
|210819-A-WQ150-010
|Resolution:
|2376x2376
|Size:
|969.88 KB
|Location:
|IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Name change underscores ASC’s commitment to workforce readiness [Image 3 of 3], by Greg Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Name change underscores ASC’s commitment to workforce readiness
LEAVE A COMMENT