Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFSC Contracting host Air Force First Look Program workshop [Image 2 of 2]

    AFSC Contracting host Air Force First Look Program workshop

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Michael Hogan, Headquarters Air Force deputy assistant secretary for contracting sourcing and transformation chief, explains how the First Look Program works to a group of government purchase card holders at the Museum of Aviation at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 20, 2021. The First Look Program is a wing commander-driven initiative for employing purchasing power to GPC holders and will align the wings micro-purchase spending with the Secretary of the Air Force’s vision for smarter business practices.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 08:35
    Photo ID: 6812450
    VIRIN: 210820-F-F3494-0002
    Resolution: 1314x938
    Size: 129.49 KB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSC Contracting host Air Force First Look Program workshop [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFSC Contracting host Air Force First Look Program workshop
    AFSC Contracting host Air Force First Look Program workshop

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AFSC Contracting host Air Force First Look Program workshop

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Technology and Logistics
    Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition
    First Look Program workshop
    government purchase card holders

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT