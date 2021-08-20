Michael Hogan, Headquarters Air Force deputy assistant secretary for contracting sourcing and transformation chief, explains how the First Look Program works to a group of government purchase card holders at the Museum of Aviation at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 20, 2021. The First Look Program is a wing commander-driven initiative for employing purchasing power to GPC holders and will align the wings micro-purchase spending with the Secretary of the Air Force’s vision for smarter business practices.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 08:35
|Photo ID:
|6812450
|VIRIN:
|210820-F-F3494-0002
|Resolution:
|1314x938
|Size:
|129.49 KB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFSC Contracting host Air Force First Look Program workshop [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFSC Contracting host Air Force First Look Program workshop
LEAVE A COMMENT