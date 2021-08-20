Michael Hogan, Headquarters Air Force deputy assistant secretary for contracting sourcing and transformation chief, explains how the First Look Program works to a group of government purchase card holders at the Museum of Aviation at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 20, 2021. The First Look Program is a wing commander-driven initiative for employing purchasing power to GPC holders and will align the wings micro-purchase spending with the Secretary of the Air Force’s vision for smarter business practices.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2021 Date Posted: 09.01.2021 08:35 Photo ID: 6812450 VIRIN: 210820-F-F3494-0002 Resolution: 1314x938 Size: 129.49 KB Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFSC Contracting host Air Force First Look Program workshop [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.