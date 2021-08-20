AFSC Contracting host Air Force First Look Program workshop

Maj. Gen. Cameron Holt, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics deputy assistant secretary for Contracting, provides opening remarks to a group of government purchase card holders during the First Look Program workshop at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 20, 2021. The First Look Program is an initiative for employing purchasing power to GPC users and will allow wings throughout the Air Force to align their micro-purchase spending with the Secretary of the Air Force’s vision for smarter business practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

