    AFSC Contracting host Air Force First Look Program workshop [Image 1 of 2]

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Cameron Holt, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics deputy assistant secretary for Contracting, provides opening remarks to a group of government purchase card holders during the First Look Program workshop at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 20, 2021. The First Look Program is an initiative for employing purchasing power to GPC users and will allow wings throughout the Air Force to align their micro-purchase spending with the Secretary of the Air Force’s vision for smarter business practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 08:35
    Photo ID: 6812449
    VIRIN: 210820-F-ED303-0002
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSC Contracting host Air Force First Look Program workshop [Image 2 of 2], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Technology and Logistics
    Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition
    First Look Program workshop
    government purchase card holders

