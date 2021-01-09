Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MA3 Gagnon Re-enlistment [Image 2 of 6]

    MA3 Gagnon Re-enlistment

    FPO, AP, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Stevin Atkins 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Sep. 1, 2021) – Ensign Ryan E. Gager, the department head of the security department onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, presents an honorable discharge certificate to Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Nathanael E. Gagnon, assigned to the security department onboard NSF Diego Garcia, during a re-enlistment ceremony Sep. 1, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Stevin C. Atkins/released).

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 03:20
    Photo ID: 6812312
    VIRIN: 210901-N-US228-1006
    Resolution: 4043x3235
    Size: 7.05 MB
    Location: FPO, AP, IO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, MA3 Gagnon Re-enlistment [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

