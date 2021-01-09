DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Sep. 1, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Nathanael E. Gagnon, assigned to the security department onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, finalizes paper work during a re-enlistment ceremony Sep. 1, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Stevin C. Atkins/released).
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 03:20
|Photo ID:
|6812317
|VIRIN:
|210901-N-US228-1026
|Resolution:
|5030x4024
|Size:
|10.29 MB
|Location:
|FPO, AP, IO
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MA3 Gagnon Re-enlistment [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT