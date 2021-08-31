Cmdr. Wilbur Hines, commanding officer of Naval Beach Unit 7, meets with Baba Ryuji, Japan

Ministry of Foreign Affairs director of Status of U.S. Forces Agreement Division, North American

Affairs Bureau at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s (CFAS) Yokose Fuel Facility Aug. 31,

2021. During his visit, Ryuji discussed bilateral issues with CFAS leadership and was given a

CFAS command brief and tour of base facilities to increase his understanding of the relationship

between CFAS and the city of Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist

3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2021 Date Posted: 09.01.2021 03:02 Photo ID: 6812298 VIRIN: 210831-N-CA060-1083 Resolution: 5197x3712 Size: 1.2 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MOFA Visits CFAS [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.