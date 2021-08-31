Cmdr. Wilbur Hines, commanding officer of Naval Beach Unit 7, meets with Baba Ryuji, Japan
Ministry of Foreign Affairs director of Status of U.S. Forces Agreement Division, North American
Affairs Bureau at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s (CFAS) Yokose Fuel Facility Aug. 31,
2021. During his visit, Ryuji discussed bilateral issues with CFAS leadership and was given a
CFAS command brief and tour of base facilities to increase his understanding of the relationship
between CFAS and the city of Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist
3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 03:02
|Photo ID:
|6812298
|VIRIN:
|210831-N-CA060-1083
|Resolution:
|5197x3712
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MOFA Visits CFAS [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
