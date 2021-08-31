Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MOFA Visits CFAS [Image 4 of 4]

    MOFA Visits CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Cmdr. Wilbur Hines, commanding officer of Naval Beach Unit 7, meets with Baba Ryuji, Japan
    Ministry of Foreign Affairs director of Status of U.S. Forces Agreement Division, North American
    Affairs Bureau at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s (CFAS) Yokose Fuel Facility Aug. 31,
    2021. During his visit, Ryuji discussed bilateral issues with CFAS leadership and was given a
    CFAS command brief and tour of base facilities to increase his understanding of the relationship
    between CFAS and the city of Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist
    3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

