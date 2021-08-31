Baba Ryuji, Japan Ministry of Foreign Affairs director of Status of U.S. Forces Agreement
Division, North American Affairs Bureau receives a tour of Commander, Fleet Activities
Sasebo’s (CFAS) Yokose Fuel Facility from Gas Turbine System Technicians (Mechanical) 2nd
Class James Wesley, assigned to Naval Beach Unit 7, Aug. 31, 2021. During his visit, Ryuji
discussed bilateral issues with CFAS leadership and was given a CFAS command brief and tour
of base facilities to increase his understanding of the relationship between CFAS and the city of
Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)
This work, MOFA Visits CFAS [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
