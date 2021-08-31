MOFA Visits CFAS

Baba Ryuji, Japan Ministry of Foreign Affairs director of Status of U.S. Forces Agreement

Division, North American Affairs Bureau receives a tour of Commander, Fleet Activities

Sasebo’s (CFAS) Yokose Fuel Facility from Gas Turbine System Technicians (Mechanical) 2nd

Class James Wesley, assigned to Naval Beach Unit 7, Aug. 31, 2021. During his visit, Ryuji

discussed bilateral issues with CFAS leadership and was given a CFAS command brief and tour

of base facilities to increase his understanding of the relationship between CFAS and the city of

Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

