    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Feds Feed Families Campaign on NBG Distributes 20,000 Pounds of Food to Local Community [Image 5 of 8]

    Feds Feed Families Campaign on NBG Distributes 20,000 Pounds of Food to Local Community

    HAGATNA, GUAM, GUAM

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Valerie Maigue 

    U.S. Naval Base Guam

    HAGÅTÑA, Guam (Sept. 1, 2021) - U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) Chaplain’s office along with Sailors from U.S. Naval Hospital Guam delivered nearly 2,000
    pounds of food items and paper products to the Kamalen Karidat soup kitchen
    in Hagåtña on Aug. 31.

    The food items were collected through the 2021 Feds Feed Families Campaign
    (FFFC) which ran from June 1- Aug. 31 and highlighted a summer of giving,
    along with reminders to donate throughout the year. Throughout the campaign,
    more than 20,000 pounds of food was distributed to the local soup kitchen
    and village mayors offices coordinated by NBG.

    This year marked the 12th annual government-wide FFFC food drive, which
    encourages employees from all federal departments and agencies to give
    in-kind contributions - food, services, and time - to food banks and pantries.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 20:09
    Photo ID: 6812171
    VIRIN: 210831-N-VV159-0014
    Resolution: 4925x2974
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: HAGATNA, GUAM, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Feds Feed Families Campaign on NBG Distributes 20,000 Pounds of Food to Local Community [Image 8 of 8], by Valerie Maigue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Feds Feed Families Campaign on NBG Distributes 20,000 Pounds of Food to Local Community
    Feds Feed Families Campaign on NBG Distributes 20,000 Pounds of Food to Local Community

    TAGS

    naval base guam community relations feds feed families

