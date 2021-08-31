Feds Feed Families Campaign on NBG Distributes 20,000 Pounds of Food to Local Community

HAGÅTÑA, Guam (Sept. 1, 2021) - U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) Chaplain’s office along with Sailors from U.S. Naval Hospital Guam delivered nearly 2,000
pounds of food items and paper products to the Kamalen Karidat soup kitchen
in Hagåtña on Aug. 31.
The food items were collected through the 2021 Feds Feed Families Campaign
(FFFC) which ran from June 1- Aug. 31 and highlighted a summer of giving,
along with reminders to donate throughout the year. Throughout the campaign,
more than 20,000 pounds of food was distributed to the local soup kitchen
and village mayors offices coordinated by NBG.
This year marked the 12th annual government-wide FFFC food drive, which
encourages employees from all federal departments and agencies to give
in-kind contributions - food, services, and time - to food banks and pantries.
