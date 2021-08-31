Evacuees from Afghanistan Depart U.S. Naval Station Rota

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 31, 2021) An aircraft carrying evacuees from Afghanistan departs Naval Station Rota, Spain, headed to the United States, Aug. 31, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is currently supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brytani Musick)

