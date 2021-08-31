Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Evacuees from Afghanistan Depart U.S. Naval Station Rota [Image 2 of 2]

    ROTA, SPAIN

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brytani Musick 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 31, 2021) An aircraft carrying evacuees from Afghanistan departs Naval Station Rota, Spain, headed to the United States, Aug. 31, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is currently supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brytani Musick)

    NAVSTA Rota
    Operation Allies Refuge
    #AfghanEvacuation
    #EUCOMAfgEvac
    Afghanistan Evacuation

