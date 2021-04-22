Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th Wing Airmen Support Exercise Agile Reaper [Image 2 of 2]

    49th Wing Airmen Support Exercise Agile Reaper

    HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kristin Weathersby 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Equipment to operate the MQ-9 Reaper sits on the flightline, April 16, 2021, on Naval Air Station Point Mugu, California. Airmen are able to set up a site to operate MQ-9s within hours of arrival to a location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Weathersby)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th Wing Airmen Support Exercise Agile Reaper [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Kristin Weathersby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

