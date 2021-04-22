Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th Wing Airmen Support Exercise Agile Reaper [Image 1 of 2]

    49th Wing Airmen Support Exercise Agile Reaper

    HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kristin Weathersby 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Colton Neal, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron ground control station communications technician, routes and connects cables to the ground data terminal, April 16, 2021, on Naval Air Station Point Mugu, California. This piece of equipment provides a line-of-sight connection with MQ-9 Reapers for launch and recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Weathersby)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 16:51
    TAGS

    san clemente island
    mq-9
    exercise
    training
    naval air station point mugu
    agile reaper

