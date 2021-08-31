Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    169th Fighter Wing hosts distinguished visitors day for INDOPACOM runway repair demonstration [Image 3 of 9]

    169th Fighter Wing hosts distinguished visitors day for INDOPACOM runway repair demonstration

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Kawakahi Amina, Expedient and Expeditionary Airfield Damage Repair (E-ADR) Joint Capability Technology Demonstration (JCTD) deputy operational manager, briefs distinguished visitors on what to expect during an E-ADR demonstration at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Aug. 31, 2021. U.S. Air Force civil engineers from the pavements and construction equipment career field, from eight separate units, team up with U.S. Navy Seabees from the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133, Gulfport, Mississippi for training event. The purpose of the training is to provide just enough, just in time repair capability with minimal cost and materials in a wartime situation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 16:44
    Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US 
    Air National Guard
    169th Fighter Wing
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    INDOPACOM
    E-ADR

