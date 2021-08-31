U.S. Air Force civil engineers from the pavements and construction equipment career field, from eight separate units, team up with U.S. Navy Seabees from the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133, Gulfport, Mississippi for an Expedient and Expeditionary Airfield Damage Repair (E-ADR) distinguished visitors’ demonstration at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Aug. 31, 2021. The purpose of the training is to provide just enough, just in time repair capability with minimal cost and materials in a wartime situation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2021 Date Posted: 08.31.2021 16:44 Photo ID: 6812005 VIRIN: 210831-Z-OL711-0013 Resolution: 7200x4800 Size: 15.1 MB Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 169th Fighter Wing hosts distinguished visitors day for INDOPACOM runway repair demonstration [Image 9 of 9], by SMSgt Edward Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.