    KABUL, AFGHANISTAN

    08.30.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, the commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division and Paratroopers prepare to board a U.S. Air Force C-17 on August 30th, 2021 at the Hamid Karzai International Airport. Maj. Gen. Donahue was the last American Soldier to leave Afghanistan ending the U.S. mission in Kabul. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett, 82nd Airborne Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 14:57
    Location: KABUL, AF 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The last American Soldier to leave Afghanistan [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

    Kabul
    82nd Airborne Division
    USCENTCOM
    Afghanistan
    Chris Donahue
    Afghanevacuation

