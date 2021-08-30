U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, the commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division and Paratroopers prepare to board a U.S. Air Force C-17 on August 30th, 2021 at the Hamid Karzai International Airport. Maj. Gen. Donahue was the last American Soldier to leave Afghanistan ending the U.S. mission in Kabul. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett, 82nd Airborne Public Affairs)

