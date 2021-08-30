Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport [Image 3 of 3]

    Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

    KABUL, AFGHANISTAN

    08.30.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division prepare to board a U.S. Air Force C-17 on August 30th, 2021 at the Hamid Karzai International Airport. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett, 82nd Airborne Public Affairs).

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 14:57
    VIRIN: 210830-A-UV471-209
    Location: KABUL, AF 
    Kabul
    82nd Airborne Division
    USCENTCOM
    Afghanistan
    Chris Donahue
    Afghanevacuation

