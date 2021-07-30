Aim high Airman

Graduates from the Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training class 21-13, pilots break their first pair of wings, during their graduation ceremony, July 30, 2021, on Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. Per tradition, pilots will keep one half of the broken wings and give the second half to a loved one. The two halves are never to be brought back together while the pilot is still alive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Haynie)

