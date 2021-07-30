Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aim high Airman [Image 1 of 2]

    Aim high Airman

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Haynie 

    14th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Graduates from the Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training class 21-13, pilots break their first pair of wings, during their graduation ceremony, July 30, 2021, on Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. Per tradition, pilots will keep one half of the broken wings and give the second half to a loved one. The two halves are never to be brought back together while the pilot is still alive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Haynie)

    This work, Aim high Airman [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Jessica Haynie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

