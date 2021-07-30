Graduates from the Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training class 21-13, stand at attention during the National Anthem, July 30, 2021, on Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. A total of 30 aviators earned the title of U.S. Air Force Pilot, after completing a 52-week SUPT course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Haynie)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 13:24
|Photo ID:
|6811637
|VIRIN:
|210730-F-WT071-1002
|Resolution:
|5770x3668
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Hometown:
|COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aim high Airman [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Jessica Haynie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
