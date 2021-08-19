Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Wienermobile Returns to SUBASE New London [Image 7 of 7]

    The Wienermobile Returns to SUBASE New London

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Lotz 

    Subase New London

    210819-N-ME396-1058 GROTON, Conn. (August 19, 2021) Hotdogger Nickaroni AndCheese gives stickers to Emily Mitchell, Eve and Allison Brazel during a visit to Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile and its hotdoggers travel around the United States to “meat” locals and give out Wienie Whistles and stickers and spread cheer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Wienermobile Returns to SUBASE New London [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Tristan Lotz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    morale
    subase new london
    visit
    wienermobile

