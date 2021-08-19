210819-N-ME396-1051 GROTON, Conn. (August 19, 2021) Hotdogger Nickaroni AndCheese tells Naval Submarine School student Seaman Apprentice Dominic DiPaolo about the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile during a visit to Naval Submarine Base New London. The first Wienermobile hit the road in 1936 and has gone through several iterations since then. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2021 Date Posted: 08.31.2021 11:57 Photo ID: 6811505 VIRIN: 210819-N-ME396-1051 Resolution: 2955x1971 Size: 852.2 KB Location: GROTON, CT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Wienermobile Returns to SUBASE New London [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Tristan Lotz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.