    Rawlinson visits ANAD [Image 2 of 2]

    Rawlinson visits ANAD

    UNITED STATES

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Mark Cleghorn 

    Anniston Army Depot

    Col. James Rawlinson, Director of the Public and Congressional Affairs at the U.S. Army Materiel Command, visited Anniston Army Depot on yesterday. One of his stops included the Pathways campus, comprised of the Pathways Program involving a three-phase program commencing with training high school interns who then progress to a technical college education, and finally, full time employment at the depot, if a position is available. While in the welding bay, he chats with four of the students. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Cleghorn)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 10:40
    Photo ID: 6811320
    VIRIN: 210830-A-SH487-077
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 818.27 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Rawlinson visits ANAD [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Cleghorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMC
    Anniston Army Depot
    Col. James Rawlinson

