Rawlinson visits ANAD

Col. James Rawlinson, Director of the Public and Congressional Affairs at the U.S. Army Materiel Command, visited Anniston Army Depot on yesterday. One of his stops included the Pathways campus, comprised of the Pathways Program involving a three-phase program commencing with training high school interns who then progress to a technical college education, and finally, full time employment at the depot, if a position is available. While in the welding bay, he chats with four of the students. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Cleghorn)

