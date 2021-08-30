Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rawlinson visits ANAD

    UNITED STATES

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Mark Cleghorn 

    Anniston Army Depot

    Col. James Rawlinson, Director of the Public and Congressional Affairs at the U.S. Army Materiel Command, visited Anniston Army Depot on yesterday. In addition to meeting with the senior leadership to discuss depot capabilities, he toured a few of the facilities. Here, in the depot's Combat Vehicle Repair Facility, Lavon Stephens explains the disassembly and assembly process of tracked vehicles. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Cleghorn)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rawlinson visits ANAD [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Cleghorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AMC
    Anniston Army Depot
    Col. James Rawlinson

