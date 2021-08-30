Rawlinson visits ANAD

Col. James Rawlinson, Director of the Public and Congressional Affairs at the U.S. Army Materiel Command, visited Anniston Army Depot on yesterday. In addition to meeting with the senior leadership to discuss depot capabilities, he toured a few of the facilities. Here, in the depot's Combat Vehicle Repair Facility, Lavon Stephens explains the disassembly and assembly process of tracked vehicles. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Cleghorn)

