Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECNAV Del Toro Visits General Dynamics Electric Boat [Image 2 of 4]

    SECNAV Del Toro Visits General Dynamics Electric Boat

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class T. Logan Keown 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    GROTON, Conn. (Aug. 27, 2021) Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks to officials at General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton, Conn. Secretary Del Toro visited shipyard locations to view current work, tour facilities, and meet with shipbuilders to discuss industrial base economic wellness and workforce health, ensuring all are able to support Navy priorities for Sailors and Marines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class T. Logan Keown/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 10:05
    Photo ID: 6811225
    VIRIN: 210827-N-SR275-1035
    Resolution: 5251x3494
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV Del Toro Visits General Dynamics Electric Boat [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 T. Logan Keown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECNAV Del Toro Visits General Dynamics Electric Boat
    SECNAV Del Toro Visits General Dynamics Electric Boat
    SECNAV Del Toro Visits General Dynamics Electric Boat
    SECNAV Del Toro Visits General Dynamics Electric Boat

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SECNAV
    General Dynamics Electric Boat
    Electric Boat
    Del Toro
    Carlos Del Toro
    SECNAV 78

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT