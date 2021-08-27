SECNAV Del Toro Visits General Dynamics Electric Boat

GROTON, Conn. (Aug. 27, 2021) Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, center, tours General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton, Conn. Secretary Del Toro visited shipyard locations to view current work, tour facilities, and meet with shipbuilders to discuss industrial base economic wellness and workforce health, ensuring all are able to support Navy priorities for Sailors and Marines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class T. Logan Keown/Released)

