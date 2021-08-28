SECNAV Attends Commissioning Commemoration for USS Vermont (SSN 792)

GROTON, Conn. (Aug. 28, 2021) — Service members salute during the presentation of colors and national anthem during the commissioning commemoration of the Virginia-class submarine USS Vermont (SSN 792) onboard Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., Aug. 28. Vermont was administratively commissioned April 18, 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, no traditional commissioning ceremony was held. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class T. Logan Keown/Released)

