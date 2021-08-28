Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV Attends Commissioning Commemoration for USS Vermont (SSN 792) [Image 5 of 8]

    SECNAV Attends Commissioning Commemoration for USS Vermont (SSN 792)

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class T. Logan Keown 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    GROTON, Conn. (Aug. 28, 2021) — Service members salute during the presentation of colors and national anthem during the commissioning commemoration of the Virginia-class submarine USS Vermont (SSN 792) onboard Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., Aug. 28. Vermont was administratively commissioned April 18, 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, no traditional commissioning ceremony was held. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class T. Logan Keown/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 10:02
    Photo ID: 6811200
    VIRIN: 210828-N-SR275-1111
    Resolution: 4414x3411
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV Attends Commissioning Commemoration for USS Vermont (SSN 792) [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 T. Logan Keown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SECNAV
    USS Vermont (SSN 792)
    Secretary Del Toro
    Commissioning Commemoration
    SECNAV 78

