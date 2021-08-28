SECNAV Attends Commissioning Commemoration for USS Vermont (SSN 792)

GROTON, Conn. (Aug. 28, 2021) — Sailors assigned to the Virginia-class submarine USS Vermont (SSN 792) ceremoniously “man the ship” during the commissioning commemoration of the ship onboard Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., Aug. 28. Vermont was administratively commissioned on April 18, 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, no traditional commissioning ceremony was held. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class T. Logan Keown/Released)

