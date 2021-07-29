Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAJFKSWCS Sniper Training [Image 14 of 19]

    USAJFKSWCS Sniper Training

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    A student assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School who is in the Special Forces Sniper Course takes part in sniper-training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina July 29, 2021. Soldiers in the course were trained in Level 1 special operations sniper skills and operational procedures necessary to engage select targets with precision rifle fire in support of all SOF missions across the operational continuum as well as advanced marksmanship techniques, rural field craft, technical surveillance equipment, and alternate sniper weapons systems. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 07:31
    Photo ID: 6810842
    VIRIN: 210729-A-OP908-228
    Resolution: 3600x2683
    Size: 5.03 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAJFKSWCS Sniper Training [Image 19 of 19], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAJFKSWCS Sniper Training
    USAJFKSWCS Sniper Training
    USAJFKSWCS Sniper Training
    USAJFKSWCS Sniper Training
    USAJFKSWCS Sniper Training
    USAJFKSWCS Sniper Training
    USAJFKSWCS Sniper Training
    USAJFKSWCS Sniper Training
    USAJFKSWCS Sniper Training
    USAJFKSWCS Sniper Training
    USAJFKSWCS Sniper Training
    USAJFKSWCS Sniper Training
    USAJFKSWCS Sniper Training
    USAJFKSWCS Sniper Training
    USAJFKSWCS Sniper Training
    USAJFKSWCS Sniper Training
    USAJFKSWCS Sniper Training
    USAJFKSWCS Sniper Training
    USAJFKSWCS Sniper Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sniper
    Guns
    Rifles
    Targets
    SWCS
    Range Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT