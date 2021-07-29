USAJFKSWCS Sniper Training

A student assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School who is in the Special Forces Sniper Course takes part in stalk-training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina July 29, 2021. Soldiers in the course were trained in Level 1 special operations sniper skills and operational procedures necessary to engage select targets with precision rifle fire in support of all SOF missions across the operational continuum as well as advanced marksmanship techniques, rural field craft, technical surveillance equipment, and alternate sniper weapons systems. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

